A Tofino, BC, restaurant has been forced to close after a devastating fire that occurred late last night.

Shelter Restaurant, located in the small island town at 601 Campbell Street, went up in flames at around 1 am on December 22, according to several news reports.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by the user Chris Bedford, which showed the establishment completely engulfed in flames.

Several firefighters were on the scene to extinguish the flames well into the morning, but the restaurant seems to have been mostly destroyed.

According to both its Instagram page and website, Shelter has listed itself as “temporarily closed,” a major blow to the restaurant during what is likely one of its busiest seasons.

Not long after the fire was reported, Shelter shared a statement on its Instagram page, confirming the incident.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that, early this morning, a fire destroyed Shelter Restaurant,” it started.

“We don’t know what caused the fire yet. But we do know that no one was in the building at the time, there were no injuries, and the fire did not spread.”

The note went on to say that “Shelter is more than a business, we’re a close knit family,” and to express its gratitude to the Tofino Volunteer Fire Department and the outpouring of support from the community.

Daily Hive has reached out to Shelter Restaurant for comment and will update this story.