Another popular spot for ramen has closed its doors in Metro Vancouver: Hakkaku Ramen.

The Burnaby Heights restaurant, located at 4530 Hastings Street, quietly closed its doors sometime in the last month and is already listed as permanently closed on Google.

While Hakkaku’s website is still up, the restaurant’s phone number has already been disconnected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle & Marcella Chow (@foodtravellingsisters)

The ramen joint was often considered by locals to be a hidden gem with its affordable and flavourful bowls of ramen and was a staple for the community for more than 10 years.