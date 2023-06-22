Back when the news hit that long-time spot Kent’s Kitchen would be closing its doors in Chinatown, the community was left wondering what would replace it.

In early June, Tatos Kitchen was unveiled as the predecessor, and we finally had a chance to check out the new eatery for ourselves.

Heidi Chen, the owner and operator of Tatos Kitchen, tells us that it was important to her that the new restaurant would carry on the legacy of Kent’s and would continue to offer delicious, healthy, and affordable meals to the neighbourhood.

The name Tatos refers, of course, to the potato, an ingredient that isn’t necessarily commonly found in the dishes at Tatos but instead represents something that is elemental and accessible – a symbol that Chen hopes represents the food served here.

The Chinese name for the restaurant, which was voted on through a contest held by the Vancouver Chinatown BIA back in May, loosely translates to “the People’s Kitchen” and refers to the working-class origins of Kent’s and the hope for the continuation of this kind of establishment in the Chinatown neighbourhood.

Chen says that when Kent’s Kitchen originally opened in 1973, she was just a small child, but she later became a regular customer there and loved it just like everyone else did.

“I would leave with a ‘happy stomach,'” Chen recalls, an experience that was integral to the new concept.

Though Tatos technically is no longer associated with Kent’s, 90% of the menu has remained the same, Chen shares, as so many of the dishes were beloved by its regulars.

Everything is made fresh throughout the day, and some of the kitchen staff have stayed on from Kent’s, while others used to work at high-end restaurants in Richmond.

From its popular sweet and sour pork to its garlic broccoli to crispy squid, the food here is varied and served in some seriously huge portions.

For $10.50, patrons can grab a generous serving of rice and their choice of one topping, while $12 gets you your choice of either chow mein, rice noodles, or fried rice alongside two toppings. The to-go containers are literally stuffed to the brim – “I tell the servers to make it so full it can barely close,” says Chen – and can easily feed two people, if not more, depending how hungry you are.

Chen, who also works as a Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor, says it’s important to her that the food is fresh and offers nutritional value, as “balance” is one of the primary tenets in both her TCM practice and her philosophy on food.

She also used to run the bubble tea shop Kumme Cafe in Vancouver, which has inspired her to open a bubble tea corner inside Tatos soon. This addition will offer bubble tea options made with fresh fruit and juices and will be on the less-sweet side.

Chen understands the need for a place like Tatos in Chinatown and promises to keep prices as low as possible here, despite issues like inflation and rising rent costs. She also hopes to expand with more locations one day.

Since Tatos’ soft opening on June 4, it’s seen hundreds of hungry guests each day, and the support from the community has been overwhelming. The eatery officially grand opened on June 18.

Tatos Kitchen is take-out and cash only, but it also offers party trays for either pick-up or delivery. You’ll find this new neighbourhood gem open daily from 10 am to 6:30.

Tatos Kitchen

Address: 232 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Instagram