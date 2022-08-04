Time to plan a visit to this dreamy new destination in Abbotsford, foodies: Revive Social House.

Located in the Fraser Valley city’s downtown area, Revive is a home decor store that also happens to be a restaurant — and a seriously photo-worthy one at that.

Aiming to be a place for folks to sip, shop, gather, and graze, Revive is now able to serve alcohol and it’s ready to provide you with epic charcuterie boards alongside some delightful boozy sips.

The drink menu features mimosas, margaritas, and wines, as well as sparkling juice and coffee.

Revive offers everything from brunch to dinner in a room packed with lush greenery, basket pendant lights, and heaps of rattan furniture.

Patrons can enjoy bites like smoothie bowls, parfaits, flatbreads, and dips like buffalo chicken and whipped feta.

The main attraction, though, is obviously the gorgeous boards up for order here.

The Legend feeds two to four people (more like three to four if you ask us) and it’s incredible. The whipped feta dip with roasted garlic is the centrepiece of this work of absolute edible art.

There’s also a vegetarian board, The Garden, and a sweet and salty board that combines savoury and dessert offerings.

The Smores-A-Board is a dessert charcuterie and is not to be missed if you have a sweet tooth.

During our visit, Revive told Dished it plans to offer regular tastings at its wine bar featuring a rotating selection of sips from local wineries.

The business is big on community and also reiterated it aims to add to the growing food and beverage scene in Abbotsford, not compete with any existing purveyors.

Considering how amazing the interior is here (there’s even a designated photo room complete with a boho throne), it’s no surprise Revive has started getting event inquiries, something it’s happy to accommodate.

Find this spot open Monday to Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Revive Social House

Address: 33757 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-556-0568

Instagram