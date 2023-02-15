Hai Chi Em: New restaurant for modern Vietnamese in Vancouver
Vancouver is lucky to have a wealth of fantastic Vietnamese places, but it’s also one of our favourite cuisines ever, so we’re thrilled every time a new one opens up.
The latest spot on our radar is Hai Chi Em, which specializes in “modern Vietnamese cuisine,” according to its Instagram page.
Hai Chi Em is located in the Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood at 6181 Fraser Street and officially opened its doors in November.
The restaurant joins other great local spots in the area, including Off the Grid Waffle Cafe, Vegan Fried Chick’UN, and the newly opened Taco’ N Todo.
Diners can expect some super flavourful dishes here, including a variety of banh mi, spicy beef noodle soup, lemongrass pork on rice, and pomelo seafood salad.
You’ll find Hai Chi Em open every day except Wednesdays, but hours vary, so check before you go.
Hai Chi Em
Address: 6181 Fraser Street, Vancouver