It’s been a minute since we first reported on Archr Coffee + Bakery, a new spot for coffee and baked goods opening in Langley.

After months of planning, building, and recipe testing, the cafe is finally poised to open its doors this weekend.

Located at 20161 86th Avenue (A150), in the Yorkson-Willoughby area, Archr is owned by husband-wife team Sunita and Arvin Bahri.

The couple found the need for a cozy and inviting cafe in their neighbourhood and decided to merge their loves of coffee and baked goods – thus, Archr was born.

The laid-back space, designed by Rodrigo Munguia of Trim Studio, features rustic brick walls, concrete elements, and wood and leather furnishings. A feature plant wall, designed by Izabela of The Plant Junkie, gives the space a nature-has-taken-over kind of feeling, with ferns bursting from oversized signage.

As for its food and drink offerings, Archr will serve espresso-based drinks with beans from local Vancouver roaster Elysian. The cafe will also offer smoothies made with real fruit (in flavours like mixed berry and pineapple mango) as well as tea and tea lattes from Denman Tea.

The food menu will include baguette sandwiches using meat from Continental Sausages, as well as ingredients like parmesan, provolone, and pepperoncini peppers – a spin on the popular TikTok sandwich the Grinder.

Expect other treats like Acai bowls, French-inspired pastries, jumbo cookies, doughnuts, muffins, and more.

Archr will officially open on Saturday, May 27, and will operate daily from 7 am to 6 pm. To celebrate its grand opening, the cafe will be giving away four-ounce premium cookies to the first 30 people through its doors.

Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley

