Vancouver is about to get a brand new destination for street eats.

Rollzzy is a new concept from the same folks behind Dilli Heights, a newish underground spot for Indian street food.

Located at 542 Robson Street, the former address of Curry Fusion, Rollzzy bills itself as Vancouver’s first kathi roll joint.

The quick service spot will offer a variety of kathi rolls, a layered wrap made of paratha and filled with anything from chutneys to kebab to veggies to pickles.

While Rollzy hasn’t shared an official opening date yet, its Instagram page hints that we can expect a mid-September opening, so it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer to try this spot out.

Address: 542 Robson Street, Vancouver

