Vancouver is about to have one less Starbucks location.

Dished has confirmed with a Starbucks representative that the location on 4467 Dunbar Street will close later this month.

This Starbucks location, which happens to be the only unionized store in Vancouver, will close “due to a natural lease expiry,” Leanna Rizzi, communications manager for Starbucks Canada, told Dished in a statement.

“As a standard practice, we continually evaluate our store portfolio to ensure it meets the needs of our partners, customers and the communities we serve,” Rizzi explained. “When we approach the end of a lease, we consider a number of factors for renewal.”

She added that this location is one of the smaller cafe stores, which means it’s not possible to “make the necessary investments to renovate that will allow us to meet the needs of our partners and customers, as well as the needs of the business.”

The employees at this location, which Starbucks refers to as “partners,” will have the opportunity to transfer to a new location.

“Outcomes of a regular business review, such as a lease expiry, are made without regard to union status and are intended to advance the Starbucks Experience,” Rizzi added.

Employees at the Starbucks Dunbar location voted to join the USW (United Steelworkers union) back in January of this year, which made it only the fourth unionized corporate Starbucks location in BC.

An exact closure date has not been shared, but you still have a few more weeks to pay this spot a visit.