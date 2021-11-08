The only thing better than an edible advent calendar is a local edible advent calendar.

If you agree with us, then this list is for you!

Plenty of Vancouver companies are offering advents that you can sip and bite into leading up to, and on December 25.

So don’t miss the chance to grab one or place your order, as they always go quickly! Here are seven local and edible advent calendars that you can get around Vancouver.

Taves Estate Cider has an impressive 12 Days of Christmas Box which includes a different 500ml cider for each day. Some of the holiday flavours you’ll find in the box include the popular Charlie’s Pumpkin, Genji’s Goji, Billie’s Best, and Vintage Blend. If this sounds like your cup of cider, be sure to get yours quickly, as there are only 50 calendars in stock!

Revolver Coffee is back with a stunning advent calendar for the third year in a row, featuring 24 different coffee roasts from around the world! You can sip on coffee from Canada, USA, Europe, and beyond leading up to December 25, and each coffee will be revealed online daily, making it the perfect way to start your day!

Parallel 49 Brewing’s “It’s the Most Wonderful Time for a Beer” advent pack is back this year, but with a twist! Aside from featuring their awesome holiday beers, Parallel 49 will also donate $1000 to a local charity with each beer pulled. You can follow along with them on social media to learn more about each charity between December 1 and December 24, along with all of their tasty beers!

You’ll definitely be in for a treat with this spectacular advent calendar by Temper Pastry. It features an assortment of mouth-watering miniature chocolates and confections in stylish and colourful packaging, perfect for the holidays! The best part is you can customize your calendar with flavours that will appeal to your own tastebuds!

Purdy’s is back for another year filled with drool-worthy advent calendars. They have multiple options to choose from, including their Christmas Village Advent Calendar Pack, which includes two extra chocolates, their Vegan Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar, which features their best-selling vegan dark chocolate, and their 12 Days Advent Calendar, which makes a great gift! Whichever one you choose, you can’t go wrong with Purdy’s Chocolatier.

Nude’s Boozy Advent Calendar featuring 24 days of Nude products is back for Western Canadians. This year it includes two brand new, unreleased vodka soda flavours which will only be available to try with the calendar. Additionally, Nude will be donating a portion of the sales to Food Banks BC. Find it at private liquor stores in BC and Alberta. Chez Christophe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Christophe (@chezchristophe)

Chez Christophe has a luxurious advent calendar that is truly like no other. It comes in three different sizes, including 9, 16, and 28 pieces, and features an assortment of hand-crafted chocolate confections. This advent calendar makes a great gift, and can be custom branded to your liking.