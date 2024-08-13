FoodNewsFood News

Mouse has its own tiny entrance to downtown Vancouver Five Guys

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 13 2024, 7:07 pm
Mouse has its own tiny entrance to downtown Vancouver Five Guys
Submitted

There’s a very small visitor that knows how to use the front entrance of a downtown Vancouver fast food restaurant — but it’s not a paying customer.

A mouse was seen inside the Robson Street Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday in video submitted by a Daily Hive reader. The tiny creature is seen through the glass moving among the tables before using a small hole in the front door to run out onto the sidewalk.

The reader was shocked to see how easily the mouse got in and out of the restaurant.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Robson location as well as Five Guys’ media relations team, but we haven’t heard back from them.

Vancouver Coastal Health keeps tabs on hygiene at restaurants in Vancouver with annual inspections. The most recent report on the Robson Five Guys from November 2023 didn’t note any pest activity at the restaurant, though it did take issue with some refrigeration practices and the visibility of its permit to operate.

What do you think of the mouse’s easy access to the restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop