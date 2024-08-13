Heads up, coffee lovers: Prototype Coffee has opened a brand new location in Vancouver.

Prototype announced on Instagram that it had opened a new Mount Pleasant location with its full menu of coffee favourites and waffle donuts. However, Prototype isn’t the only business using the space.

“We’ve partnered with Please! Beverage Co. to share this beautiful space,” said Prototype. “It’ll be Prototype Mount Pleasant in the morning and early afternoon, then transition to Please! Beverage Co. in the late afternoon for their cocktails and food service. The space is large and bright with lots of seating and an outdoor patio too, so plenty of room to take your time tasting coffee. We’ll be offering our entire coffee menu on both the brew bar and the espresso bar all the time, so that means 15 to 20 espresso options all day every day.”

Prototype also said, “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to try out some new and innovative ways of doing things behind the bar and also focus a little more on the tasting experience for our guests.”

The new location is currently softly opened and will operate Monday and Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm and Wednesday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Prototype Mount Pleasant

Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

