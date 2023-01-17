Taco Bell is officially bringing Mexican Pizza back to Canada

Taco Bell lovers, are you sitting down? We’ve got some seriously exciting news that’s almost as wild as the brand’s futuristic two-storey drive-thru.

The fast-food chain has announced that it’s reintroducing its famous Mexican Pizza to participating locations in Canada next month.

Last summer, Taco Bell told Dished it was testing Mexican Pizza at two Ontario locations for a “short time.” This move came just after the quick service chain relaunched the offering in the US.

Now, according to its social media accounts, Mexican Pizza will launch at Canadian Taco Bell restaurants while supplies last starting February 6, 2023.