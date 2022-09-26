Taco Bell lovers, are you sitting down? We’ve got some seriously exciting news that’s almost as wild as the brand’s futuristic two-storey drive-thru.

The fast-food chain has announced that it’s introducing its famous Mexican Pizza to select locations in Canada.

This news comes after the long-awaited item returned to Taco Bell menus across the US earlier this summer.

Described as the “perfect middle ground to pizza and tacos,” the Mexican Pizza features ground beef, refried beans, crispy tortillas, and cheese.

Taco Bell Canada tells Dished it’s testing the Mexican Pizza at two Ontario locations.

Starting September 26, fans of the brand can find this morsel at Taco Bell in Windsor (1655 Manning Road) and Hamilton (1550 Upper James Street) in Ontario.

Now that this fan favourite is finally being tested in Canada, we hope it rolls out to more locations in the future!

This item will only be up for order for a “short time” at these participating locations, so if you see it up for grabs don’t hesitate to try it.