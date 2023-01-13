"Viking wanted": Beer commercial casting call seeks handsome man

Looking to make a quick $5,500?

Do you also happen to look like a big, strong, Viking-kind of man?

Then you’re in luck because a casting call for a handsome man with a “Scandinavian look” has just been put out.

The job, for one lucky fellow, will be to star in a beer commercial nicknamed “Project Lager.”

The shoot will take place in Vancouver, but the production company is covering travel costs – with $250 offered per day, plus a $100 per diem – so it sounds like anyone can submit a self-tape, regardless of where they live.

In addition, it will pay a standard session fee, wardrobe fee, COVID stipend, buyouts, and stand-by rate.

The specs for the kind of person they’re looking for to fill the “Viking King” role is that he must be over 45 years old and can have an “open ethnicity” but must have a “Scandinavian look.”

This includes a “strong, broad build,” “chiselled facial features,” a “thick natural beard preferred,” being “able to do a deep/raspy voice,” and possessing a “vague, non-American accent but easy to understand.”

The Viking should be a “Mountain of a man,” but, most importantly, he “must be handsome!”

The shoot will take place from January 27 to the 28, but the person needs to be available between the 24 and 29.

Word is still out whether or not the lucky man will get plenty of beer as a perk, but we’d put our money on it.