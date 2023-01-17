FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Pizza Hut Canada is offering buy-one-get-one-free pizzas right now

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 17 2023, 6:38 pm
Pizza Hut Canada is offering buy-one-get-one-free pizzas right now
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing we like more than pizza, it’s multiple pizzas.

Lucky for us, one of Canada’s biggest pizza brands is offering a really sweet deal on pies right now.

Pizza Hut’s legendary buy-one-get-one-deal is back for a limited time only.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pizza Hut Canada (@pizzahutcanada)

The BOGO deal applies to any large or medium pizza, with the second pizza (of equal or lesser value) being free.

To get this deal, you can use the code 879 at the checkout when you order online.

It’s the perfect excuse to have some friends over this weekend for a pizza party – or just indulge and get two for yourself, we won’t judge.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.