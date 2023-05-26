T&T Supermarket’s newest Metro Vancouver location is gearing up for its big grand opening, and savvy shoppers will definitely want to be there early on the first day.

The popular grocery chain has announced the first 200 customers at its Coquitlam outpost at 1085 Woolridge Street will receive a free $10 T&T gift card.

An offer like this will definitely go fast, so make sure you line up early. It may even be as busy as the lineups for a recently-launched video game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T&T Supermarkets (@tt_supermarket)

The new location at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward is T&T’s second Coquitlam store, and shoppers have been eager to shop until you drop at the brand’s new space.

T&T has announced a number of other exclusive offers during opening day, including a $10 with any purchase over $88 or more, a free T&T reusable bag with any purchase of $68 or more, and a free T&T shopping cart coin with any purchase.

Hundreds of people lined up all day for the opening of the new T&T Supermarket in Toronto earlier this month. So make sure you arrive at the new Coquitlam location early to get your shopping on.

T&T Supermarket — Lougheed

Address: 1085 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam

With files from Hanna McLean