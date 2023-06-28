6 places to get authentic Montreal-style smoked meat in Vancouver

While Greater Vancouver has a fair claim to some of the best food in the country, from authentic Chinese in Richmond to delicious Indian eats in Surrey and beyond, there are some dishes that Eastern Canada just seems to do better, namely smoked meat coming out of Montreal.

Originating from the Jewish diaspora in that city, many places in Vancouver claim to have smoked meat to rival the Quebecois — thankfully, Dished is here to point you toward some of the best varieties the city has to offer.

One of the best-known Montreal smoked meat sandwiches in Greater Vancouver can be found at Estrella’s, an authentic deli in downtown Langley.

Not only is this sandwich one of the best in the city, but it’s also one of the largest — biting into it all in one go is pretty near impossible.

Come for the meat and stay for the friendly, down-to-earth service.

Address: 5932 200th Street, Langley

Phone: 604-539-9988

Helen’s is a true Vancouver institution: this Mount Pleasant greasy spoon has been a staple on Main Street since the ’60s, and features everything from breakfast and steak sandwiches to pita and souvlaki.

True to its kitchen-sink approach, one of its most beloved menu items is its smoked meat benny, complete with tangy mustard and shredded hash browns.

Address: 4102 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-4413

One of a handful of Vancouver gems to combine two Montreal classics — smoked meat and poutine — La Belle Patate on Davie claims to have the best fries and gravy of any spot in the city, a status that many regulars would happily back up.

Just make sure to come hungry for a generous portion.

Address: 1215 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1215

Vancouver’s bagel scene is sorely lacking, and Siegel’s is one of a small handful of proper spots in the city. Thankfully, it might just be the best one.

Despite having only two locations, this spot is worth the drive from wherever you are, both for a dozen delicious Montreal-style bagels or something more filling — such as the delicious smoked meat sandwich, complete with a pickle wedge and mustard.

Address: Multiple locations

One of the more underground selections on this list, Anny’s deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as favourites like Phat and Siegel’s.

This New West shop, which claims to specialize in ice cream, is burying the lede — we’d argue its crowning achievement is its smoked meat poutine, which balances savoury gravy with perfectly spiced meat.

Address: 722 6th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-515-1410

No list of smoked meat in Vancouver would be complete without Phat Deli, an institution that always seems to get a mention on lists of the best in the city.

This Vancouver deli, located in the Royal Centre on Georgia, walks the walk: the smoked meat sandwich, whose immense size is as impressive as its affordable price, is an absolute must-visit for smoked meat lovers.

Address: 1055 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6744