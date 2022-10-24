"Jeffrey Dahmer Special": Serial killer-inspired pizza lands eatery in hot water (PHOTOS)

An American pizzeria is the centre of a heated internet debate after it showcased the “Jeffrey Dahmer Special” — a pizza with gory toppings that look like human eyeballs, severed fingers, and innards.

Images taken at a Capital Pizza location in Lubbock, Texas, are making rounds online. In the photos, it appears the restaurant showcased the Jeffrey Dahmer Special front and centre with a large label.

TMZ interviewed the restaurant owner, who said one of his servers came up with the concept “in honour of Halloween” and the Dahmer series. The macabre creation has netizens less than thrilled with it.

A Texas pizzeria is showcasing a ‘Jeffrey Dahmer Special’ in its window, to mark Halloween Capital Pizza, in Lubbock, has a display of edible prop body parts, referencing Dahmer, who committed the murder and dismemberment of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 91 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/tCC5KPdJpj — Queer Insider 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@qitweets) October 23, 2022

The special is not a real menu item and has only been used as a window display.

Many argue that featuring the pizza glorifies and humanizes Jeffrey Dahmer, the Milwaukee serial killer who sexually assaulted, killed, and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He also cannibalized some of them.

We continue to give serial killers and mass murderers the infamy and immortality they richly don’t deserve while their victims are treated like collateral damage regarding the merchandising and marketing of the true crime market

Just my perspective https://t.co/C3j1Bq6sKz — Andy Kahan (@akahancrimesto1) October 23, 2022

Most of Dahmer’s victims were Black and brown, which, many believe, is the reason his crimes are not taken seriously and glamorized to some extent.

“Do you have Bundy or Gacy pizzas?” one Twitter user asked. “Their victims were mainly white men and women. Dahmer’s were Black or other POC,” they pointed out.

Why TH do they think this is funny? Do you have Bundy or Gacy pizzas? No! Know why? Their victims were mainly “white” men & women. Dahmer’s we’re mainly black or other POC. Boycott!

Dahmer Special’ Pizza Dished in Texas Sparking Outrage and Interest https://t.co/s05hHeFSKN — BlazingAries (@BlazingAries) October 22, 2022

Despite several complaints made to the police about the screams and smell of rotting flesh coming from his flat, Dahmer managed to continue his spree for years.

People are leaving comments on Capital Pizza’s Instagram page in protest of the pizza.

“Those were real people he murdered,” one person wrote. “They had families who will see what you are doing. It’s not fun or good PR.”

“Disrespectful that you celebrate a murderer openly. Disgusting,” said another.

This comes smack in the middle of the debate around the new Netflix’s series Dahmer, which has garnered a lot of criticism for making the Dahmer’s victims’ families relive the trauma of losing their loved ones.

Many argue that it also softens the serial killer’s image, portraying him as a lonely, mentally ill man with abandonment issues to evoke empathy in viewers.

Even with complaints from disgruntled customers, the restaurant says it will be removing the pizza from its display after Halloween, which is still a week away.

What do you think?