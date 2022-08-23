BC's last remaining Swiss Chalet location has officially closed

There’s good food chain news and there’s bad food chain news, and unfortunately, we’ve got the latter for you. BC’s last remaining Swiss Chalet has now closed its doors.

Fans of the brand have been taken on a true rollercoaster ride of emotion over the last several months, and it seems now we can finally lay our love for the rotisserie chicken chain to rest.

Swiss Chalet confirmed to Dished that the last BC location for the brand in Burnaby was now closed.

The 3860 Lougheed Highway eatery had experienced several lease extensions since news of its impending closure first surfaced in December 2021.

After many extensions and its last summer of operation, the restaurant has shuttered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Chalet (@swisschaletca)

While we hate to see this concept go, Swiss Chalet told Dished it might not be the end for the brand in BC.

“We continue to evaluate sites across the country for potential new Swiss Chalet locations.”

Fingers crossed we don’t have to live Chalet-sauce free in this province forever.