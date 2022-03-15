These four BC hikes are among Canada's most popular trails

A new ranking just revealed the best hiking trails in Canada, and the BC spots that made the list are absolutely breathtaking – in more ways than one.

SportsShoes.com analyzed Google data and Instagram hashtags to find the best hiking trails in the world.

Globally, Canada ranked 13th on their list, with the Bruce Trail in Ontario ranked number one for Canada.

Here’s their full list of Canada’s top 10 trails:

Bruce Trail East Coast Trail West Coast Trail Black Tusk Stawamus Chief Mont Albert Juan de Fuca Trail Rim Trail Plain of Six Glaciers Turtle Mountain

These hikes are no walk in the park. You definitely have to be an experienced hiker with all the right gear – even permits in some cases – to attempt these.

Still, for the skilled hiker, there’s no better place in BC to hike. Let’s take a closer look at the best trails in BC that have to be on your hiking bucket list:

The most adventurous way to experience BC’s wild west coast is by doing this Vancouver Island trail. You need to book a reservation to tackle the 75 km journey full of steep ladders, slippery logs, and beautiful scenery.

Experience one of the most dramatic natural settings the province has to offer by hiking Black Tusk near Whistler. It’s a great overnight hike option that will challenge you.

Stawamus Chief

Hiking “The Chief” is a popular rite of passage for Vancouverites, but don’t be fooled by its popularity – it’s challenging. And, unlike the Grouse Grind, there’s no gondola down, so you have to go extra slow.

Another Vancouver Island trail, this 47 km hike has a ton of great camping spots for $10 a night along the way and takes you from China Beach to Botanical Beach, just outside Port Renfrew.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from AdventureSmart.

