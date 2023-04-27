Swift Brewing: New brewery and tasting room to open in Victoria
If you’re not the type to travel around BC in search of epic hikes or natural wonders but you’ll move for beer — say less.
Swift Brewing is officially launching in Victoria, BC, and it certainly looks like a must-hit new spot for brew-loving folks in and around the area.
The fresh brewery and “good time tasting room” is located at 450 Swift Street in Victoria. It’s set to open in May.
- You might also like:
- A decade of deliciousness: Catching up with Chez Christophe
- French-influenced modern Japanese restaurant soft opens in Metro Vancouver
- One of Metro Vancouver's most spectacular patios opens today (PHOTOS)
Swift Brewing will offer a wide range of beer as well as cocktails and “basement snacks.”
This spot is brought to us by the team who created Craft Beer Market. We’re told patrons can expect the same good times and beer-fueled fun that Craft is known for at Swift too.
Swift will have a nostalgic throwback vibe. Think old-school charm with modern-day comfort.
“SWIFT will offer a range of beers, appealing to all levels of beer lovers,” says co-founder Scott Frank.
“Our passion for great beer and good times is what drives us, and we can’t wait to share that with the community.”
We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this one. Stay tuned!
View this post on Instagram
Swift Brewing
Address: 450 Swift Street, Victoria