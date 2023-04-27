Beach House Restaurant opens its Oceanview Patio today
Apr 27 2023, 7:02 pm
Patio season, is that you? The sun is shining and the temperature is arising. An excellent sign for outdoor dining and drinking enthusiasts such as ourselves.
One of Metro Vancouver’s top patios is actually opening for the season on Thursday: Beach House Restaurant’s Oceanview Patio.
The West Vancouver eatery’s coveted patio is a fabulous place to enjoy seafood, cocktails, and a stunning 180-degree view of the ocean and the Burrard Inlet.
The timing couldn’t be better as warmer days are finally upon us.
Beach House Restaurant
Address: 150 25th Street, West Vancouver