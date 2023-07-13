Vancouver is full of phenomenal ramen shops, and Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is undoubtedly among them.

The ramen chain, which operates two locations in Vancouver and two in Toronto, is actually set to expand with a third location here – news that Santouka itself has kept tightly under wraps.

According to a tip from a reader, the new Santouka will be located in Richmond on Saba Road, right next to the Freshslice Pizza at #120-8010 Saba Road.

Currently, the space looks to be under construction still, but some early signage suggests that the Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is set to open here sometime this fall.

This location would be Santouka’s first foray outside of Vancouver proper and certainly a welcome addition to Richmond’s already legendary food scene.

Stay tuned for more details, but until then you can check out Santouka’s other locations at 1690 Robson Street and at 558 West Broadway.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka – Richmond

Address: Saba Road, Richmond