Daryn Wright
Dec 1 2022, 7:05 pm
@drinkbrightside_/Instagram

Good news for folks living in Vancouver’s West Side: a long-awaited spot for coffee, food, and wine has finally opened its doors.

Brightside Café comes to us from the folks behind the Just Another Coffee Shop pop-up, which closed this spring.

The new café is at the same 3040 West Broadway address but with an entirely new look and concept.

From what we’ve seen so far, Brightside Café has a fittingly sunny, yellow colour scheme, designed by local design and creative consultancy Studio Roslyn, so you know the space is going to be considerably chic.

The café has kept things pretty under wraps on its Instagram but has hinted that we can expect some great coffee, pastries, breakfast, and lunch, with everything being made in-house.

Dinner and drinks – a selection of wine offerings – will be coming soon, too.

You’ll have to check it out yourself to find out more, as Brightside Café is now open from 8 am to 4 pm all week.

Brightside Café

Address: 3040 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

