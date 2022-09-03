BC suspension bridge takes you soaring over a 25 m high waterfall

On Vancouver Island, just two kilometres from Campbell River, you can find one of the most popular provincial parks on the Island – Elk Falls.

This captivating park is perfect for hikers and nature lovers, with plenty of trails to explore and an exciting salmon spawning season each fall in the Quinsam and Campbell Rivers.

You can set up camp by the river or just visit for the day. The park’s hiking trails will lead you to a roaring 25-metre waterfall, old-growth Douglas fir trees, and the suspension bridge.

After an 800-metre hike (easy peasy), you can find the breathtaking suspension bridge. It’s an easy find for families with small kids and those who aren’t necessarily the most outdoorsy in the world.

Nearby, you can explore the old-growth loop trails that take you past massive Western red cedar and Douglas fir trees. There’s also a River side trail, which, although it can be slippery, provides a unique perspective of the park.

If you find yourself in Campbell River, you must check out Elk Falls, and if you’re planning a Vancouver Island road trip, put this spot on your itinerary!

Where: Elk Falls Provincial Park and Protected Area – BC-28, Campbell River

When: Open year-round

Cost: Free to visit, $22 per night to camp