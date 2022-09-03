BC suspension bridge takes you soaring over a 25 m high waterfall

On Vancouver Island, just two kilometres from Campbell River, you can find one of the most popular provincial parks on the Island – Elk Falls.
This captivating park is perfect for hikers and nature lovers, with plenty of trails to explore and an exciting salmon spawning season each fall in the Quinsam and Campbell Rivers.
You can set up camp by the river or just visit for the day. The park’s hiking trails will lead you to a roaring 25-metre waterfall, old-growth Douglas fir trees, and the suspension bridge.
View this post on Instagram
After an 800-metre hike (easy peasy), you can find the breathtaking suspension bridge. It’s an easy find for families with small kids and those who aren’t necessarily the most outdoorsy in the world.
- You might also like:
- 7 adorable Vancouver Island small towns worth a fall road trip
- One of BC's most magical waterfalls is only a short hike away
- Canada's highest suspension bridge above a roaring waterfall will reopen next month
Nearby, you can explore the old-growth loop trails that take you past massive Western red cedar and Douglas fir trees. There’s also a River side trail, which, although it can be slippery, provides a unique perspective of the park.
If you find yourself in Campbell River, you must check out Elk Falls, and if you’re planning a Vancouver Island road trip, put this spot on your itinerary!
Elk Falls Provincial Park
Where: Elk Falls Provincial Park and Protected Area – BC-28, Campbell River
When: Open year-round
Cost: Free to visit, $22 per night to camp