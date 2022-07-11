BC is home to some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world – it’s time to get out there and see them!

There’s a waterfall on Vancouver Island that’s fairly easy to get to, and you don’t have to be a backcountry expert to find it. You do, however, need to voyage to the Island.

Here’s how you can find magical Lower Myra Falls:

Getting to Strathcona Park from Vancouver takes about five hours. You’ll need to take the ferry from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, and then drive up the Island. Once you get to Campbell River, you follow the Gold River Highway to get to the park. You can even use Google Maps to help you find the parking lot.

Once you’re parked, it’s practically a 10-minute stroll to get here:

Lower Myra Falls has waters that look emerald, turquoise, and teal depending on the light. Rather than being one big waterfall, its shimmering waters cascade into a series of different pools before eventually ending up in Buttle Lake below. The water’s chilly, but the brave always take a dip and it’s a popular swimming hole in the summer months.

In Strathcona Park, there’s lots more to discover and there are even campgrounds nearby. There’s also a hike to Upper Myra Falls nearby, but it is not as beginner-friendly.

Lower Myra Falls deserves to be on your list of must-sees on Vancouver Island.