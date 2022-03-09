Whether you live in New West or are just visiting, you’ll quickly realize the city is home to a variety of restaurants that will leave you in a food coma.

From Greek, Indian and Italian to homestyle fish and chips, there’s something for every palette.

A staple in Metro Vancouver’s breakfast scene and undeniably one of New West’s favourite local spots for grub is Angelina’s Dutch Corner.

The popular destination, known for its stellar fruit spreads, waffles, pancakes, French toast, and sweet and savoury Pannekoeken (Dutch pancakes) is a can’t-miss while in New West.

Address: River Market – 810 Quayside Drive Unit 122, New Westminster

Phone: 604-520-6468

You can’t go wrong with Longtail Kitchen. It serves up Thai and Southeast Asian-style street food from the mind of celebrated local chef Angus An.

Expect delicious fish stews and curries, soups and noodles, and more at this New West spot.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive #116, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-3855

Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic. Dig into some of the best fish and chips the city has to offer at Cockney Kings. Choose between cod, salmon, haddock, or halibut, and pair it with some fresh-cut fries.

If you’re really hungry, get the all-you-can-eat fish and chips special, available Monday through Wednesday. It includes all the pollock and chips you can eat and bottomless pop for $13.95.

Address: Unit 130 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-6099

Check out this casual eatery serving up traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare in a cozy setting. Dig into their signature handmade flatbreads baked in a brick oven and served with fresh toppings and herbs.

Their menu also includes kebab wraps, kafta and rice, fattoush salad, smoked turkey breast and the popular Lebanese breakfast dish, Za’ Atar.

Address: 705 12th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 778-917-9894

Craving authentic Mexican eats? Look no further than El Santo. The contemporary and upscale joint will give you a taste of Mexico, paired with a vast selection of cocktails, wine, and tequila.

They offer Mexican-inspired brunch and dinner options, including a variety of tacos (ling cod, fried cauliflower, poached beef tongue, braised beef cheeks, fried Brussels sprouts, and more).

Address: 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-1849

Get your fill of traditional Thai curries and noodle dishes at this beloved New West eatery. Their tom yum (hot and sour) soup is to die for.

Other must-try menu items include their pad Thai, lettuce wraps, and drunken noodles with your choice of chicken, tofu, or tiger prawns.

Address: 424 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-544-7997

Feel right at home at this cozy restaurant with old-school decor and an impressive menu of classic German and other European-inspired dishes.

Try everything from escargot bourguignon, spaetzle jaeger art and baked camembert to roasted garlic potato pancakes, wiener schnitzel and goulash soup.

Address: 233 6th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-524-5824

One bite of this rustic Italian restaurant’s food might just make you feel like you’ve been transported to Italy.

For starters, try their bruschetta or homemade beef and pork meatballs. Pasta entrees include gnocchi, rigaatoni, tagliatelle and much more. Save some room for dessert though, as they’ve got panna cotta and tiramisu.

Address: 412 6th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-9922

Speaking of Italian food, this is another incredible spot you must try if you can’t get enough pasta in your life.

Their menu includes wild boar spaghetti, eggplant gnocchi, prawn fettuccine and a selection of pizzas (duck and fig, Margherita, mushroom, and four cheese).

Address: 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-0221

The brunch dishes at Amelia Restaurant are calling and you should go. This spot is an absolute must for breakfast food lovers.

The menu features all your brekkie favourites, from French toast and buttermilk pancakes to eggs benedict and steak and eggs.

Address: 640 12th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-3288

Find traditional curries, roti and tandoori chicken dishes at this Indian eatery. Start off with their signature cheese naan or honey garlic cauliflower.

Their menu also includes samosas, butter chicken, lamb kebab rolls, vegetable pakora, spring rolls and goat curry.

Address: #102-1102 Ewen Avenue, New Westminster

Phone: 604-540-1313

Discover all the flavours of Greece at this eatery, which offers breathtaking views overlooking the Fraser River.

Order from a selection of souvlaki, roast lamb, lamb chops, Greek-style pork ribs, moussaka, spanakopita, calamari and more.

Address: 326 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-526-6651