It’s time for a new chapter for one of Vancouver’s best sushi restaurants.

Sushi Bar Maumi, which has been in operation since 2014, has officially closed its current downtown location in order to move into a new space.

The restaurant was located at 1226 Bute Street, where it served traditional omakase nigiri sushi using fish imported straight from Japan.

Sushi Bar Maumi has officially closed that location as of this week (August 28 was its last day) in order to move a few streets over; its new location will be at 1668 Robson Street, the former address of Pokkérito, which closed earlier this spring.

According to Sushi Bar Maumi’s website, they’re aiming to “reopen by the end of September once the renovations are complete,” but eager patrons can stay updated by following the restaurant on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the customers who have visited us multiple times since our opening in 2014, those who travelled from afar to dine with us, and everyone who has constantly supported us throughout the years,” the restaurant shared on its Instagram earlier this summer.

Stay tuned for more information on Sushi Bar Maumi’s new space.

Address: 1668 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram