Kos Waffles by Waffleland Cafe to open downtown Vancouver soon
In Norwegian, the word “kos” refers to having a good time, but it also suggests a feeling of warmth, kindness, and togetherness.
A new spot in Vancouver is drawing inspiration from this mindset in the form of waffles.
Kos will be a Norwegian-inspired waffle cafe at 548 Robson Street, the former address of Atelier by Chatime.
Coming to us from the same folks behind Gastown’s Waffleland Cafe, Kos will specialize in the Scandinavian-style waffle most commonly served in a heart shape.
“These heart-shaped delights are more than just a scrumptious snack; they’re a symbol of kos, togetherness, and Norwegian culture at its finest,” explains one of Kos’ Instagram posts.
In addition to its distinctive shape, this style of waffle is thinner and softer than American or Belgian styles, which means they have a crunchiness to them even when they’re fresh.
Some of Kos’ house specialties will include The Traditional (with sweet caramelized Norwegian cheese, berry sauce, and sour cream), the Mousetrap (with four different types of cheese), the Dutch Baby (with pear, brie, walnuts, and honey), and the Grilled Chicken Club, to name a few.
According to Google Maps, Kos says it will be serving its waffles sandwich style alongside coffee, milkshakes, and lemonade.
The business has yet to share an opening date, so stay tuned for more details.
Kos Waffles
Address: 548 Robson Street, Vancouver