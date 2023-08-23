Surrey's massive tree sale is happening right now and everything's $20

Got an extra $20 in your pocket? You can trade it in for a new tree friend. The City of Surrey’s Tree Sale officially kicked off today, and it’s a plant lover’s dream come true.

Our Tree Sale is officially open for purchases! 🌳 Things to know:

-All trees are $20

-Trees must be pre-purchased online

-Exclusive to Surrey residents

— City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) August 23, 2023

This program provides residents with quality, affordable trees. When new trees are planted, they help the environment, provide shade, increase property values, and make neighbourhoods more livable, says the City.

Once you make your purchase online, you can go pick up your new trees from the Surrey Operations Centre.

This is the third sale of the year, happening from August 23 to September 6 while supplies last, and trees can be picked up on Sunday, September 17. There will be a fourth and final tree sale of 2023 starting on September 27, too.

There are 1,000 trees for purchase at the August sale — which are sold on a first-come, first-served basis — from almond and apple to peach and pear. To learn more and see all the trees available, you can head over to the Tree Sale Program website.

By planting trees, you’re helping to grow Surrey’s urban forest. According to the City, trees are valuable because they filter air pollution and water contaminants, thus improving air and water quality. They also prevent soil erosion, reducing the impacts of stormwater flooding.

And, as is evident each summer in a changing climate, trees minimize the urban heat island effect, cooling and providing shade.

