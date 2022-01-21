A popular online purveyor of tropical plants has opened a new storefront to expand how Vancouverites can get their greenery.

Plantsome, Canada’s biggest online plant store, opened its first retail store in Vancouver late December. Located at 230 Southwest Marine Drive, the store is open seven days a week with free parking out front or a short walk from Marine Drive Station.

All inventory available on Plantsome.ca (BC province selection) is also available in store.

“Soon after we launched Plantsome to the public, we started receiving questions from customers wanting to shop in person,” said Kevin Tholenaars, CEO, Plantsome Canada in a statement. “That option wasn’t available at the time, but when we moved into a facility with a storefront we knew we had to jump at the opportunity to provide local customers with that option.”

After exploring the massive selection of houseplants at the South Vancouver location, customers can conveniently place their orders for delivery. Local plant lovers can also order plants online for an in-person pick-up.

“The store will function as a testing ground for new plants before we launch them on our site. You will likely find some hidden gems,” added Tholenaars. “We will also have some love-tapped pots with small imperfections at great discounts that have to be seen before they’re bought.”

Plantsome was founded by two brothers, Axel and Thom, in March 2020 with the idea that finding, buying, and caring for tropical houseplants should be easy, fun, and hassle-free.

The company ships AAA-grade nursery plant babies to Canadian cities, towns and communities of all sizes. In 2021, Plantsome delivered over 50,000 plants and pots across the country.

And once you have your new green friend in your home, you’ll want to download The Plantsome App to help keep them thriving with notifications when it’s time to water or fertilize your plants. The app also includes a database of helpful plant care tips.

While things are busy for the plant retailer, Plantsome is not done growing.

“We are looking to learn a lot from the experience of opening and running the store in Vancouver before we open more store locations but we certainly aim to do so in the future,” Tholenaars said. “We want to make sure that the concept works and allow ourselves to make minor adjustments to it, such that the next store will be even better.”

Address: 230 Southwest Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 236-869-6987

Facebook | Instagram