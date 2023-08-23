Vancouver Police officer hits the beach to give out breath tests (VIDEO)

In a very radio station-esque move for the Vancouver Police Department, an officer hit the beach to get people’s thoughts on breath tests and offer some education on impaired driving.

The VPD shared a video on Twitter explaining that it was at Kits Beach to chat about impaired driving and “the importance of planning a safe ride home after consuming alcohol or drugs.”

Vancouver Police Constable Jason Doucette was the video’s star, highlighting him educating folks on the beach while sticking an approved screening device in the mouths of some brave volunteers.

“If you are a new driver, you’re supposed to have zero,” Doucette says to a group of younger beachgoers.

“Blow in,” he tells a woman on the beach before sticking the breathalyzer in her mouth.

“Keep going,” Doucette says six times as she blows into the device.

Thankfully, everyone having a chill time at the beach passed the breathalyzer test.

Cst. Doucette was in Kitsilano chatting with beachgoers about impaired driving & the importance of planning a safe ride home after consuming alcohol or drugs. He brought along an Approved Screening Device to offer a risk-free opportunity to anyone wanting to try the breath-test.

So far, the response to the video has been relatively positive.

