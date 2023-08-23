NewsWeather

Wildfire smoke is in the forecast for Vancouver this weekend

Aug 23 2023, 5:17 pm
Mike Hardiman/Shutterstock

Smoke is set to return to Vancouver this week, filling the skies on Friday before clearing again.

Last week, there were air quality advisories in place in Metro Vancouver as the region had some of the most polluted air in the world. According to weather forecasts, those polluted skies may return soon.

Here’s a look at the forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) this week:

forecast

ECCC

It will still be hazy on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, “widespread smoke” is expected all day, says ECCC. The temperature will be a high of 23°C or up to 26°C inland.

The Weather Network is calling for higher temperatures in Vancouver, up to 27°C, but feeling like 30°C on Friday.

Taking a look at the forecast from FireSmoke.ca, there’s still smoke in the region, but it’s set to intensify by Friday.

smoke

FireSmoke.ca

According to the forecast from ECCC, Saturday and Sunday will be clear. So Friday would be a good day to run your air filter on high and avoid strenuous activity outside.

Wildfire smoke

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 378 active wildfires in the province. Many are concentrated in Southern BC, and there are several wildfires of note in the Okanagan region.

wildfires

Wildfires burning in BC/BC Wildfire Service

The Crater Creek wildfire and the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, both near Keremeos, and the McDougall Creek wildfire by West Kelowna have all led to evacuation alerts as they burn.

For more information on wildfires and keeping you and your family safe from smoke, visit the BC Wildfire Service.

