Trudeau announces $1.3 billion for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain, confirms UBC support

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning $1.3 billion in new federal funding for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain.

The announcement was made in a press conference at Surrey Civic Hall late this morning, with BC Premier John Horgan, federal Minister of Infrastructure Cathrine McKenna, BC Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming, BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, Langley City Mayor Val van den Broke, and TransLink Interim CEO Gigi Chen-Kuo also in attendance.

The federal government’s new funding covers the eastern nine-km, four-station Expo Line extension segment from Fleetwood to Langley Centre.

The western seven-km, four-station segment from King George Station to Fleetwood is covered by $1.6 billion in previously committed senior government funding for the cancelled Surrey Newton-Guildford LRT project.

The provincial government has taken jurisdiction of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project from TransLink, and will now lead in its design, procurement, and implementation. Preliminary construction work will begin next week, on Tuesday.

Major construction is expected to begin late next year for a completion in the middle of this decade.

As well, the federal government will cover 40% of the cost of detailed planning and business case work for the future SkyTrain extension from Arbutus Station to the University of British Columbia campus. This work is estimated to cost between $30 million and $40 million.

TransLink has indicated the first stage of Surrey-Langley SkyTrain from King George Station to Fleetwood will have a travel time of 9.5 minutes, with ridership growing to an average of 39,900 weekday boardings a decade after opening.

The full $3.1 billion extension between King George Station and 203 Street in Langley Centre — eight stations along 16 km — will take 22 minutes. Average weekday boardings will grow to 62,000 by 2035.

On a transfer-less, one-train Expo Line ride from Waterfront Station, it will take 50 minutes to reach 166 Street Station and about one hour to reach 203 Street.

Early estimates peg the Millennium Line extension from Arbutus to UBC will cost at least $4 billion.

More will be added to this story as it develops…