Toronto secures federal funding for new, major subway lines

The government of Canada is providing federal funding for new subway routes in Toronto.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that the federal government will be investing more than $12 billion into Ontario’s transit infrastructure. A vast majority of which will go towards the future Ontario Line, Eglinton Crosstown, Scarbrough Subway Extension, and Yonge North Subway Extension.

“Rapid transit shortens commutes which gives parents more time with their kids and ensures kids will inherit a cleaner future,” Trudeau said.

It’s not just the new subway routes in Toronto that will receive funding either. According to Trudeau, a portion of funds have also been earmarked for zero-emissions streetcars for the TTC.

This comes as part of the federal government’s commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Trudeau said, adding, “we will build a stronger cleaner country for everyone.”

Hamilton will also receive a portion of the funding to build a new transit route spanning from McMaster University to Centennial Park in Stoney Creek.

Toronto’s Ontario Line, once complete in 2030, will run east from Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre.

The Yonge North Subway Extension will take the existing Yonge line 8 km north from Finch Station with four new stations reaching Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill. The extension will go into service after the Ontario Line is complete, according to Metrolinx.

“If you live in the north of the city, this means cutting down your commute by almost half an hour,” Trudeau said of the Yonge North extension.

The Eglinton Crosstown, which is still under construction, was expected to open by 2021 but Metrolinx announced last year that the project’s opening would be pushed well into 2022 due to a number of construction setbacks. Once complete, it will run from Kennedy Station in Scarborough to the new Mount Dennis Station between Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

The Scarborough Subway Extension will replace the ageing Scarborough Rapid Transit, which is set to shut down in 2023. The service will be replaced with shuttle buses until the Scarborough Subway Extension opens in 2030.

More details on the funding will be shared at a press conference later on Tuesday, Trudeau said.