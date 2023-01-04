Two teams shortlisted for first $1.1 billion contract for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

Gantry crane used for the construction of the elevated guideway of the SkyTrain Millennium Line's Evergreen Extension. (Government of BC)

Construction on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension of the Expo Line is expected to begin in 2024, and the provincial government has taken a step towards meeting that timeline for the project.

It was announced on Tuesday the provincial government has shortlisted two teams — South Fraser Guideway Connectors and SkyLink Guideway Partners — to build the concrete elevated guideway for the 16 km extension along Fraser Highway between King George Station in Surrey City Centre and 203 Street Station in Langley Centre.

The provincial government has budgeted $1.1 billion for this component of the entire $4 billion project.

South Fraser Guideway Connectors is formed by Aecon Infrastructure Management, Acciona Infrastructure Canada, Pomerleau BC Inc., and Parsons. Acciona is also the main contractor building the entire SkyTrain Millennium Line Broadway Extension, the replacement Pattullo Bridge, and Site C hydroelectric dam. It was previously the contractor for Metro Vancouver Regional District’s North Shore sewage treatment plant until 2021 when the regional district dismissed the company over cost overruns and delays.

The competing SkyLink Guidway Partners team entails Dragados Canada, Ledcor, and SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies. Dragados was involved in some of Canada’s largest public transit projects, including the Confederation Line in Ottawa and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto.

The contractor for the elevated guideway contract will be finalized in late Fall 2023.

Ahead of the start of major construction in 2024, the provincial government will also select separate contractors for the $475 million contract to build the eight new stations and the associated supporting infrastructure, such as bus exchanges, and the $700 million contract for track, electrical, and automatic train control work. Shortlists will also be created for both contracts. Both contracts will be awarded by early 2024.

The procurement process for all three separate contracts began at different times last year. All three contracts have a total contract value of $2.285 billion, accounting for 57% of the entire project cost.

Typically, SkyTrain extension projects are awarded to a single contractor or consortium, which then subcontracts the various project components to other companies.

The provincial government previously explained that Surrey-Langley SkyTrain’s unique approach of three separate major contracts will “increase bid competition and enable more local companies to bid on different elements of the project.” Under the typical large single-contract model, local companies may not have the capacity to handle the entire multibillion-dollar project.

If all goes as planned, the Surrey-Langley extension of the Expo Line will open in late 2028.

The Broadway Extension of the Millennium Line will open in early 2026. It was previously slated for an opening in late 2025, but last year’s strike of workers in the local concrete supply industry led to a delay in the start of tunnel boring. The 5.7 km long project also includes a 700-metre segment of elevated guideway between VCC-Clark Station and the tunnel portal next to Great Northern Way-Emily Carr Station.