The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 16th year this summer, with a huge two-day event celebrating this multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.

Running on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be evident through more than just dance at the 50 cultural pavilions.

All 50 of these pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.

From pad thai to jerk wings, mandazi to crepes, there will be a little something for everyone at this year’s festival.

In addition to the food at the pavilions, which are run by cultural groups and organizations throughout the Lower Mainland, the Surrey Fusion Festival will also have The Cantina – a licensed area where those who are 19+ can enjoy alcoholic bevvies between the hours of 12:30 and 9 pm each day.

Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace, and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.

While not every country has released a menu just yet, here are all of the country-specific pavilions offering food this year, with just a taste of the kinds of dishes you’ll get to try out.

Afghanistan:

Qabuli Pallaw

Argentina:

Lomito sandwich

Choripan

Chipacitos (cheese bread)

Alfajor (dulce de leche filles cookies)

Pastafrola (sweet small pies)

Empanadas

Yerba Mate Ice Drink

Bangladesh

Barbados

Burundi

Sambusa

Donuts

Cambodia

Cambodian Chicken Skewer

Cambodian Beef Skewer

Cambodian Beef plate on rice and papaya salad

Canada

Cayman Islands

China:

Meat buns

Dumplings

Chicken/Veg chow mein

Chicken/Veg fried rice

Colombia:

Tropical pineapple

Watermelon sensation

Potato tornado

Tropical juices

Empanadas

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador:

Mangos locos

Plato tipico

Inka drink

Tortillas potatoes

England:

Karak Chai

Ice Karak Chai

Limbu Paani

Flavoured Limbu Paani

Pink Chai

Ice Pink Chai

Fiji:

Curry chicken and rice

Fried fish and cassava

Traditional appies

France:

16 varieties of French crepes

Germany:

½ Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread

Pork Hock Meat in a bun Topped with Sauerkraut

Ghana:

Ghana jollof

Honduras:

Pollo con tajadas

Pupusas

Taquitos

Corn

Baleadas

Carne asada

India:

Veggie and fish pakora

Butter chicken

Tandoori chicken

Indian poutine

Faluda icecream

Milky buns

Samosas

Bhel puri

Indonesia:

Satay

Fried rice

Indomie (instant noodle)

Iced tea and coffee

Iran

Italy:

Gelato (scoops, sticks, sandwiches)

Jamaica:

Curry goat with rice and peas

Jerk chicken with rice and peas

Ackee and salt fish with fried dumplings

Beef soup with veggies

Jamaican patty

Jamaican pop

Japan:

Japadog

Jordan:

Musakahn (Chicken)

Grilled BBQ and Arayes (Beef, Lamb, Chicken)

Traditional Juice

Fattet Hummus and Vegan Mix Platter

Cheese Kunafah

Baked Muajanat

Maghloba

Kenya:

Mahamri (Swahili Bites)

Smocha (Swahili Chapati)

Nyama, Choma, and Kachumbari (assorted roasted meat with salad)

Ugali Sukuma

Mbaazi (pigeon peas in coconut sauce)

Ukwaju

Sharubati (Juices)

Pilau

Métis

Mexico:

Tacos

Churros

Quesadilla

Nachos

Burritos

Tostadas

Namibia:

Lamb chops

Corn on the cob

Pap (fufu)

Namibian sausage

Rice

Lamb

Rice

Sausage and Corn

Beef curry stew

Nepal:

Chicken momo

Veggie momo

Chicken Choila

Veggie chow mein

Alu sandheko

Mango shake

Nepali tea

Niger

Nigeria:

Nigerian Jollof Rice Platter

BBQ grilled chicken

Poff poff

Nigerian Jollof Rice Vegetarian platter

Sautéed greens with Red Onions and Mushrooms/Chicken

Akara

Plaintains

Pakistan:

Beef kabob with nan

Chicken tika grilled with nan

Pakistani kulfi

Pink tea

Palestine

Peru:

Ceviche

Causa rellena

Pulpo al olivo

Tiradito de tuna

Tuna sandwich

Chicha morada

Philippines:

Java Rice and BBQ Chicken

Pancit with Lumpiang Shanghai

Turon

Chicken Chicharon

Hopia

Rwanda:

Beef brochettes

Plantains

Rices

Mixed Veggies

Kasava leaves

Chicken legs

Fufu

Mandazi

Water

Soda

Sierra Leone:

Jollof rice

Akara (bean cakes)

Chiri yogurt

South Africa:

African ethnic food

Corn and meat

South African beef jerky

Spain:

Churros with toppings

Oblea

Syria

Taiwan

Thailand:

Thai iced tea

Spring rolls

Chicken skins

Red curry

Pad Thai

Uganda:

Mandazi (African Donuts)

Chapati

Katunda (Passion fruit iced drink)

Spiced tea

Muchomo (bbq meat skewers)

Pilawo rice

Ukraine:

Pierogies

Sausages

Venezuela:

Venezuelan Style Hotdog (Pork & Beef or Vegetarian)

Arepa (Shredded Beef, Chicken and Avocado, or Black Beans and Cheese)

Tequenos (Cheese Sticks)

Sugarcane lemonade

Vietnam:

Marinated BBQ chicken or pork

Chicken or pork – Vietnamese sub, Grilled chicken/pork marinated with lemongrass on rice

Spring roll

Fresh coconut juice

Passionfruit juice

Fruit syrup on crushed ice

Vietnamese-Canadian community:

Vietnamese Sub (Banh Mi)

Spring roll

Zambia

Zimbabwe:

Corn on the cob

Fat cook/Mandazi

Plantain

Samosas

Jerk chicken and rice

Curry goat and rice

Punch and iced tea

When: July 22 and 23, 2023 from 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE entry

With files from Daniel Chai