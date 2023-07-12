Surrey Fusion Festival: Indulge in epic eats from around the world
The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 16th year this summer, with a huge two-day event celebrating this multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.
Running on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be evident through more than just dance at the 50 cultural pavilions.
All 50 of these pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.
From pad thai to jerk wings, mandazi to crepes, there will be a little something for everyone at this year’s festival.
In addition to the food at the pavilions, which are run by cultural groups and organizations throughout the Lower Mainland, the Surrey Fusion Festival will also have The Cantina – a licensed area where those who are 19+ can enjoy alcoholic bevvies between the hours of 12:30 and 9 pm each day.
Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace, and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.
While not every country has released a menu just yet, here are all of the country-specific pavilions offering food this year, with just a taste of the kinds of dishes you’ll get to try out.
Afghanistan:
- Qabuli Pallaw
Argentina:
- Lomito sandwich
- Choripan
- Chipacitos (cheese bread)
- Alfajor (dulce de leche filles cookies)
- Pastafrola (sweet small pies)
- Empanadas
- Yerba Mate Ice Drink
Bangladesh
Barbados
Burundi
- Sambusa
- Donuts
Cambodia
- Cambodian Chicken Skewer
- Cambodian Beef Skewer
- Cambodian Beef plate on rice and papaya salad
Canada
Cayman Islands
China:
- Meat buns
- Dumplings
- Chicken/Veg chow mein
- Chicken/Veg fried rice
Colombia:
- Tropical pineapple
- Watermelon sensation
- Potato tornado
- Tropical juices
- Empanadas
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ecuador:
- Mangos locos
- Plato tipico
- Inka drink
- Tortillas potatoes
England:
- Karak Chai
- Ice Karak Chai
- Limbu Paani
- Flavoured Limbu Paani
- Pink Chai
- Ice Pink Chai
Fiji:
- Curry chicken and rice
- Fried fish and cassava
- Traditional appies
France:
- 16 varieties of French crepes
Germany:
- ½ Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread
- Pork Hock Meat in a bun Topped with Sauerkraut
Ghana:
- Ghana jollof
Honduras:
- Pollo con tajadas
- Pupusas
- Taquitos
- Corn
- Baleadas
- Carne asada
India:
- Veggie and fish pakora
- Butter chicken
- Tandoori chicken
- Indian poutine
- Faluda icecream
- Milky buns
- Samosas
- Bhel puri
Indonesia:
- Satay
- Fried rice
- Indomie (instant noodle)
- Iced tea and coffee
Iran
Italy:
- Gelato (scoops, sticks, sandwiches)
Jamaica:
- Curry goat with rice and peas
- Jerk chicken with rice and peas
- Ackee and salt fish with fried dumplings
- Beef soup with veggies
- Jamaican patty
- Jamaican pop
Japan:
- Japadog
Jordan:
- Musakahn (Chicken)
- Grilled BBQ and Arayes (Beef, Lamb, Chicken)
- Traditional Juice
- Fattet Hummus and Vegan Mix Platter
- Cheese Kunafah
- Baked Muajanat
- Maghloba
Kenya:
- Mahamri (Swahili Bites)
- Smocha (Swahili Chapati)
- Nyama, Choma, and Kachumbari (assorted roasted meat with salad)
- Ugali Sukuma
- Mbaazi (pigeon peas in coconut sauce)
- Ukwaju
- Sharubati (Juices)
- Pilau
Métis
Mexico:
- Tacos
- Churros
- Quesadilla
- Nachos
- Burritos
- Tostadas
Namibia:
- Lamb chops
- Corn on the cob
- Pap (fufu)
- Namibian sausage
- Rice
- Lamb
- Rice
- Sausage and Corn
- Beef curry stew
Nepal:
- Chicken momo
- Veggie momo
- Chicken Choila
- Veggie chow mein
- Alu sandheko
- Mango shake
- Nepali tea
Niger
Nigeria:
- Nigerian Jollof Rice Platter
- BBQ grilled chicken
- Poff poff
- Nigerian Jollof Rice Vegetarian platter
- Sautéed greens with Red Onions and Mushrooms/Chicken
- Akara
- Plaintains
Pakistan:
- Beef kabob with nan
- Chicken tika grilled with nan
- Pakistani kulfi
- Pink tea
Palestine
Peru:
- Ceviche
- Causa rellena
- Pulpo al olivo
- Tiradito de tuna
- Tuna sandwich
- Chicha morada
Philippines:
- Java Rice and BBQ Chicken
- Pancit with Lumpiang Shanghai
- Turon
- Chicken Chicharon
- Hopia
Rwanda:
- Beef brochettes
- Plantains
- Rices
- Mixed Veggies
- Kasava leaves
- Chicken legs
- Fufu
- Mandazi
- Water
- Soda
Sierra Leone:
- Jollof rice
- Akara (bean cakes)
- Chiri yogurt
South Africa:
- African ethnic food
- Corn and meat
- South African beef jerky
Spain:
- Churros with toppings
- Oblea
Syria
Taiwan
Thailand:
- Thai iced tea
- Spring rolls
- Chicken skins
- Red curry
- Pad Thai
Uganda:
- Mandazi (African Donuts)
- Chapati
- Katunda (Passion fruit iced drink)
- Spiced tea
- Muchomo (bbq meat skewers)
- Pilawo rice
Ukraine:
- Pierogies
- Sausages
Venezuela:
- Venezuelan Style Hotdog (Pork & Beef or Vegetarian)
- Arepa (Shredded Beef, Chicken and Avocado, or Black Beans and Cheese)
- Tequenos (Cheese Sticks)
- Sugarcane lemonade
Vietnam:
- Marinated BBQ chicken or pork
- Chicken or pork – Vietnamese sub, Grilled chicken/pork marinated with lemongrass on rice
- Spring roll
- Fresh coconut juice
- Passionfruit juice
- Fruit syrup on crushed ice
Vietnamese-Canadian community:
- Vietnamese Sub (Banh Mi)
- Spring roll
Zambia
Zimbabwe:
- Corn on the cob
- Fat cook/Mandazi
- Plantain
- Samosas
- Jerk chicken and rice
- Curry goat and rice
- Punch and iced tea
Surrey Fusion Festival 2023
When: July 22 and 23, 2023 from 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: FREE entry
With files from Daniel Chai