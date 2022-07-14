We may not be in France, but the country’s Bastille Day and related festivities are alive and well here.

Bastille Day is the National Day of France – or, as it’s formally known, Fête nationale française – which takes place on July 14.

Here in Canada, French immigrants and francophiles alike celebrate the day abroad with concerts, exhibitions, and plenty of cuisine française, of course.

Vancouver’s official Bastille Day Festival will happen on Saturday, July 16 at Yaletown Roundhouse from 10 to 6 pm.

Expect live performances, French exhibitors, a classic car show, and a showcase of local French cuisine.

Be prepared to indulge in all things French food at the festival’s French Market with some of the city’s best restaurants and vendors, including pastries from Faubourg Paris, macarons by Bon Macaron, treats from Plaisir Sucré, and raclette from Frencheese.

There will also be a beer garden for the event, but with a French touch: enjoy a glass of French wine or two, and live that joie de vivre lifestyle for an afternoon.

When: Saturday, July 16 from 10 to 6 pm

Where: Yaletown Roundhouse, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver