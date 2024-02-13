Nearly half of Canada watched record-breaking Super Bowl broadcast

The 2024 Super Bowl was one of the most-watched television events in Canadian history.

The epic battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was the most watched Super Bowl on record with an average of 10 million viewers, according to TSN. That also made it one of the top five most-watched English broadcasts in Canada’s history.

Between the presence of Taylor Swift, the Chiefs’ quest for a third victory in five years, and a matchup of two excellent teams, there were a lot of reasons to tune in this year.

🏆 With an average audience of 10 million viewers on @TSN_Sports, @CTV, and @RDSca, SUPER BOWL LVIII, becomes the most-watched Super Bowl on record in 🇨🇦! The game is one of the Top 5 most-watched English-language broadcasts on record in Canada. #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/q9y1NcJi52 — TSN PR (@TSN_PR) February 12, 2024

Almost half of all Canadians, a jaw-dropping 19 million people, tuned in at some point as the Chiefs managed to come back and beat the 49ers in overtime. Patrick Mahomes threw his second touchdown of the game to earn his third Super Bowl MVP trophy and make the Chiefs the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

It was just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, with the first having taken place just a few years ago when the New England Patriots came back from 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Overall, 19 million unique Canadian viewers, or nearly 50% of 🇨🇦’s population, tuned in to watch Patrick Mahomes and the @Chiefs capture the first back-to-back NFL titles in 20 years. #SBLVIII#SBLVIII ranks as 🇨🇦’s most-watched broadcast of the 2023/24 broadcast season to date. — TSN PR (@TSN_PR) February 12, 2024

The average viewership for the big game grew 16% over last year, per TSN.

The most watched part of the broadcast was the halftime show. TSN is reporting that viewership peaked at 12.6 million people across the country as Usher wowed with a variety of outfits and dance moves.

The hip-hop artist brought out several surprise guests including Ludacris, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and more.

🛼 Turn down for WHAT?! Canadian audiences for #SBLVIII peaked at 12.6 million viewers at 8:33 p.m. ET during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headlined by R&B superstar Usher. — TSN PR (@TSN_PR) February 12, 2024

In the wake of his performance, Usher added a new concert in Vancouver to his upcoming tour, which already features a stop in Toronto.