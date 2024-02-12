Chiefs pull off unforgettable Super Bowl OT win vs 49ers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have successfully defended their Super Bowl title, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime by a score of 25-22 on a faithful touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr.

Mahomes threw for 325 passing yards to out-duel Brock Purdy to win his third championship at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It didn’t always seem like that was how it was going to go. The game was tense, with both teams going back and forth all night long.

The 49ers held a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on the backs of a field goal and a touchdown courtesy of Christian McCaffrey. Chiefs kicker Harrison Bukter got Kansas City on the board with a field goal to cut the lead down to 10-3 heading into halftime.

Following Usher’s halftime show, the game started to pick up. The Chiefs battled back with another field goal and a Marquez Valdes-Scantling touchdown to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Jauan Jennings responded with a touchdown of his own to give the 49ers back the lead at 16-13. The teams would then trade field goals until Butker kicked his fourth field goal of the game in the final seconds to force overtime.

In the overtime period, the 49ers gained first possession off of the coin toss. Purdy had a valiant effort upfield but couldn’t quite get the winning touchdown and settled for a field goal to go up 22-19.

Mahomes then had a chance to complete the Chiefs’ title defence, but they ran into problems right away. The Chiefs found themselves at fourth and one while on the 34-yard line where Mahomes took matters into his own hands to get the first down.

Mahomes takes it himself with the game on the line! 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/14yPowM96W — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

This ended up being one of the most crucial plays of the game as the Chiefs regained their composure and started to march down the field. It all ended when Mahomes found Hardman Jr. to secure the third Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in the last five seasons, cementing the team as a modern-day dynasty.

This is the first time the NFL has had a back-to-back champion since the New England Patriots did so in 2004 and 2005.

On top of his third Super Bowl victory, Mahomes also took home his third career Super Bowl MVP award, joining Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only other players in NFL history to accomplish that feat.