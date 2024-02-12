SportsFootballCelebritiesNFLSuper Bowl

Six surprise guests join Usher at Super Bowl halftime show

Feb 12 2024, 2:11 am
@NFL/X

The Super Bowl halftime show had a crowded stage in the best possible way.

Heading into the show, everyone knew to expect something from R&B icon Usher, but nobody knew just how star-studded the performance would wind up being. Though Usher was the undisputed headliner, he had help from six surprise guests that helped the show become even more memorable.

Those guests included rappers will.i.am., Ludacris, Jermaine Dupris and Lil Jon, as well as singers Alicia Keys and H.E.R.

The six performers put on quite a spectacle, giving fans exactly what they came for with popular songs like “Yeah” and “Turn Down For What’ turning up the heat in Allegiant Stadium.

Usher was feeling himself during the show, deciding to get a bit scandalous and taking off his shirt, which had to have been a prop bet somewhere out there.

As for how fans reacted on social media, it seems like the consensus was that it was a good show with a lot of love being poured into the special guests that helped round things out.

No matter if you were an Usher fan or not, you can’t question that the NFL knows how to put on a spectacle. The only notes you could have added was perhaps a surprise performance from Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber, who are both at the game as well.

