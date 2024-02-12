SportsFootballAlouettesNFLSuper Bowl

Super ballsy: CFL team challenges Chiefs to "World Championship" game

Al Sciola
Feb 12 2024, 10:01 pm
James Lang/USA TODAY Sports | Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Despite sharing a continent and plenty of players, the CFL and NFL are two very different football leagues.

But that reality hasn’t stopped one Canadian team from challenging their American counterparts to a good old-fashioned cross-border clash.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, the Alouettes, who won the 110th Grey Cup in November, took to X to pose a playful — but enticing — question: “Hey @Chiefs, when do we play each other for the world championship???”

 

The tongue-in-cheek proposition sparked a range of reactions from football fans from both sides of the border.

Some were excited.

Others were worried that Montreal would get blown out.

One user predicted the game ending in a 76-3 score, which the Alouettes decided to take as a compliment…

Meanwhile, Bet99 chimed in, asking whether the game would be played with CFL or NFL rules.

 

While the NFL and CFL operate separately, the idea of an international friendly for ultimate supremacy is undeniably interesting.

And although it seems a little odd, it wouldn’t be a first for such a game to occur.

From 1941 to 1961 a total of 10 games saw NFL teams facing off against CFL (or precursor) teams in a hybrid combination of American and Canadian football rules.

One of those matchups actually involved the Alouettes, who, On August 5, 1961, were defeated by the Chicago Bears at Molson Stadium by a score of 34-16.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
