Despite sharing a continent and plenty of players, the CFL and NFL are two very different football leagues.

But that reality hasn’t stopped one Canadian team from challenging their American counterparts to a good old-fashioned cross-border clash.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, the Alouettes, who won the 110th Grey Cup in November, took to X to pose a playful — but enticing — question: “Hey @Chiefs, when do we play each other for the world championship???”

hey @Chiefs, when do we play each other for the world championship??? — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 12, 2024

The tongue-in-cheek proposition sparked a range of reactions from football fans from both sides of the border.

Some were excited.

@NFL that would be an awesome exhibition and a yearly tradition…you choose the rules pic.twitter.com/8ddpzfz0Ca — Simon ®️ (@SimonThriveMor7) February 12, 2024

Actually, there could be two games. One with American rules and another with the Canadian rules — matts0421 (@AnthroMatt) February 12, 2024

Others were worried that Montreal would get blown out.

This would be the first time in betting history that we see an NFL team be a -1,000,000 favorite — Paid in Full (@MurkIceTwice) February 12, 2024

Be careful what you wish for 😜 — Chantal Fournier (@FournierChantal) February 12, 2024

You guys couldn’t put up a point against there backup squad — CallMeKushd (@brandonisnofun) February 12, 2024

One user predicted the game ending in a 76-3 score, which the Alouettes decided to take as a compliment…

I don't think we'll hang 76 on them but I like your optimism. — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Bet99 chimed in, asking whether the game would be played with CFL or NFL rules.

Let’s make this happen 🤝 How many downs and what size field? — BET99 Ontario (@Bet99ON) February 12, 2024

While the NFL and CFL operate separately, the idea of an international friendly for ultimate supremacy is undeniably interesting.

And although it seems a little odd, it wouldn’t be a first for such a game to occur.

From 1941 to 1961 a total of 10 games saw NFL teams facing off against CFL (or precursor) teams in a hybrid combination of American and Canadian football rules.

One of those matchups actually involved the Alouettes, who, On August 5, 1961, were defeated by the Chicago Bears at Molson Stadium by a score of 34-16.