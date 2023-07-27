Popular specialty grocery chain Sungiven Foods is officially gearing up to open its newest location in Metro Vancouver.

Customers can soon find the brand’s new store at 1601 Burnwood Drive in Burnaby.

This location is set to grand open on July 28 at 9 am. The first 200 folks in line will receive $25 gift cards.

Sungiven Foods specializes in high-quality, health-conscious, all-natural products, brands, and practices, such as only selling free-run eggs and AAA-grade Canadian meats.

The brand already operates two other Burnaby locations on Hastings Street and on Marine Way, as well as many outposts in and around Vancouver.

In the meantime, here's our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.