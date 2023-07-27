Tim Hortons adds new sweet and savoury item to nationwide breakfast menu

Tim Hortons has just amped up its Canadian breakfast menu with a sweet and savoury addition so that you can have the best of both worlds.

The coffee chain now offers smoky honey bacon in its breakfast sandwiches, and you can also enjoy it in your breakfast wraps or bagel B.E.L.T.

The bacon strips are crispy, double-smoked, and topped with a glaze made from pure Canadian honey to satisfy your sweet and salty cravings and get you fuelled up for the day.

“We’re always working on new recipes so we can treat our guests to some exciting and elevated breakfast menu items alongside the classics that they already know and love,” Tim Hortons’ director of culinary innovation, Tallis Voakes, said in a press release on Thursday.

“The sweet taste of 100% Canadian honey with our crispy double-smoked bacon is such a deliciously perfect pairing, and Canadians are going to love it.”

Smoky honey bacon breakfast items are available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada starting today.