White Spot's wildly popular Pirate Pak Day returns after three-year hiatus

Calling all adults, get ready to live it up kid-style at White Spot for one day only. After a three-year hiatus, the brand’s wildly popular Pirate Pak Day is returning.

On August 16, patrons can head into one of the 53 full-service White Spot locations and get their hands on that picture-perfect boat full of grub that’s normally only available for small fries.

Starting at 11 am on that date, the Adult Pirate Pak Day menu will be up for order.

Available for dine-in and takeout, the selection includes White Spot’s signature burgers like the Legendary, BC Chicken, Bacon Cheddar, and the Brie & Mushroom Veggie along with the White Spot Club and the Dippin’ Chicken.

On top of those handhelds, folks who pick up a Pak will enjoy Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, a soft drink, a scoop of premium rich ice cream, and a chocolate “gold” coin, all served in the iconic pirate boat.

Please note this event excludes White Spot locations at the Kelowna Airport, R+D Kitchen by White Spot, and Triple O’s. Delivery orders are also not valid for this.

While Pirate Pak Day is delicious for diners, it’s also for a great cause.

Just like in previous years, the initiative aims to raise money for children and youth in need. Two bucks from each Adult and Kid’s Pirate Pak sold through dine-in and takeout will help send children and young adults to the Zajac Ranch for Children.

“One of White Spot’s values has long been a deep commitment to people and the community. Pirate Pak Day holds a special place in our hearts because it exemplifies these values while also showing the immense positive impact that a day of fun can have in young people’s lives,” said Trent Carroll, president of White Spot Hospitality.

The fundraiser is actually poised to surpass a lifetime total charitable donation of $1 million, which is incredible.

Well, there you have it. Mark your calendar and be sure to bring your eye patch, hook hand, and bandana to your nearest White Spot location on August 16.