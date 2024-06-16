Summer weather coming in hot for Vancouver this week

A few more damp days are ahead, but the good news is that a summer-like forecast is expected to warm Vancouver up soon.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Sunday and Monday will be gloomy and grey. There is a 60% chance of showers during the day on Sunday and a 30% chance in the evening and Monday morning.

ECCC predicts that the rain should clear overnight Monday and Tuesday morning. From then on, sunny days are forecast in Vancouver until the weekend.

Temperatures are also expected to gradually rise from 15°C on Sunday to 25°C by Friday.

According to ECCC, Coastal BC is the only place in Canada where average or slightly cooler-than-normal summer temperatures are expected this year.

June 20 will officially mark the first day of summer in BC, and it is shaping up to be a warm one.

The northern portions of BC are forecast to be warm and dry this summer, while much of southern BC, including Vancouver and all of Vancouver Island, is set to be hot and dry.

For more summer forecast predictions, check out the extended weather forecast by the Farmers’ Almanac.