Sizzling and searing: BC's summer forecast is out and it's HOT

A sizzling hot summer is on its way for most of Canada according to an extended weather forecast by the Farmers’ Almanac, and BC is set to catch some serious rays.

June 20 will officially mark the first day of summer in BC, and it is shaping up to be a warm one for the entire province.

“Temperatures in Canada will be hotter than normal across much of the country,” said the Farmers’ Almanac, except for cooler-than-normal conditions along the eastern side of Hudson Bay.

“Precipitation will be above normal from Atlantic Canada into eastern southern Ontario and in southeast British Columbia, the Yukon, and the northern Northwest Territories and near to below normal elsewhere,” it added.

The northern portions of BC are forecast to be warm and dry this summer, while much of southern BC, including Vancouver and all of Vancouver Island, is set to be hot and dry. The outlier for us is hot and rainy conditions for the southeast portions of the province.

Neighbouring Alberta is set to see a similar setup that is in the cards for BC, with a forecast calling for warm and dry conditions in the north and hot and dry conditions in the south, including Calgary.

Ontario can expect a mixed bag of weather, with cool and dry conditions in the north, hot and dry conditions in the southwest, and hot and rainy conditions in its south, including Toronto.

Rainfall will be above normal over central Canada. Across a swath covering parts of the Rockies, Prairies, and Great Lakes, occasional bouts of heavy precipitation will occur, primarily from showery rains and big thunderstorms.

Elsewhere, in much of Quebec and parts of the Maritimes, the Farmers’ Almanac anticipates cool and rainy conditions coupled with warm and rainy conditions for areas like Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick.