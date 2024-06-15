NewsWeather

Severe weather brings heavy rain, flooding, and hail to White Rock

Irish Mae Silvestre
Jun 15 2024, 9:23 pm
@Bratt_world/X | @Ettasunshine/X | Yvonne Fenton/Supplied

Witnesses are sharing photos and videos of hail and some flooding in parts of White Rock, which left some motorists with soggy vehicles.

Although the extreme weather didn’t last long, it did leave behind flooding in some areas.

Images taken in East Beach on Saturday show the aftermath of heavy rain.

Yvonne Fenton (Supplied)

Yvonne Fenton (Supplied)

It’s not just heavy rain that residents had to deal with.

Phil Lacasse, deputy sheriff and regional ambassador with the British Columbia Sheriff Service, shared a video of his team taking a break from setting up for an event due to hail and rainwater rushing across the parking lot.

A local bowling group had to cancel their event due to hail, but not before posing for some photos in front of a lawn covered with hail.

One resident shared a video as hail fell on her balcony, stating, “So glad I live in sunny White Rock. Welcome Juneuary!”

Luckily, it was back to sunny weather soon after.

According to Environment Canada, the area could see showers on Sunday ending late in the afternoon.

