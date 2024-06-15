Severe weather brings heavy rain, flooding, and hail to White Rock

Witnesses are sharing photos and videos of hail and some flooding in parts of White Rock, which left some motorists with soggy vehicles.

Although the extreme weather didn’t last long, it did leave behind flooding in some areas.

Images taken in East Beach on Saturday show the aftermath of heavy rain.

It’s not just heavy rain that residents had to deal with.

Phil Lacasse, deputy sheriff and regional ambassador with the British Columbia Sheriff Service, shared a video of his team taking a break from setting up for an event due to hail and rainwater rushing across the parking lot.

“It’s always sunny in White Rock!” Taking a break from setting up. pic.twitter.com/xIEvPAUz8Q — Phil Lacasse (@LacassePhil) June 15, 2024

We’re at the White Rock Open House at 15299 Pacific St. until 2 PM. Come visit us – we see blue skies ahead ☀️ #whiterock #endganglife #cfseubc #openhouse pic.twitter.com/4MweA4PrTn — CFSEU-BC (@cfseubc) June 15, 2024

A local bowling group had to cancel their event due to hail, but not before posing for some photos in front of a lawn covered with hail.

One resident shared a video as hail fell on her balcony, stating, “So glad I live in sunny White Rock. Welcome Juneuary!”

Luckily, it was back to sunny weather soon after.

The hail is gone (mostly) and the sun is out ☀️If you are taking the kids (small or big) to White Rock today swing by and check out all of the incredible displays here! pic.twitter.com/ensWJWIHP3 — Phil Lacasse (@LacassePhil) June 15, 2024

According to Environment Canada, the area could see showers on Sunday ending late in the afternoon.