A woman with allergies looks longingly at people having fun in the sun. (Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock)

If you’ve been feeling lately like absolute “gar-bahj,” it might be because you are allergic to one or more of the pollens currently circulating around BC.

While you might have felt fine earlier this spring, if you have been experiencing itchy eyes, scratchy throats, and sneezing lately, it might be because you aren’t overly sensitive to tree pollens but are allergic to grass pollens.

And you aren’t alone. Many people have said they have felt downright awful so far this June.

Been mowing the lawn lately? Enjoying a roll in the hay? Picked up the glove for beer-league softball? Chances are, with the weather feeling summer-like, many of us on the South Coast have headed outdoors and enjoyed the sunshine, but the aftermath has been pretty rough.

According to some experts, allergy season kicks off with tree pollen, and this year’s was earlier and especially bad due to the drought conditions in many areas of the province.

Now, with it hitting long periods of warm days, the grass pollens have begun. You’ve probably already noticed it, with the sounds of neighbours mowing twice a week.

That will continue until July. Then, from late summer to early fall, we have weed pollen to look forward to.

We spoke with a pharmacist about how to get through this rough patch and why BC is notoriously bad for allergy sufferers compared to the rest of Canada.

“BC is definitely the worst,” said Chris Chiew, vice president of Pharmacy and Healthcare Innovation at London Drugs, in a previous interview.

“With the lack of moisture, and the warm days that we’ve had, that actually causes all those different things that release the pollen.”

“When you have a longer period of warmth that actually has the plants and trees releasing their pollen a little bit earlier, and for longer periods of time, that actually affects the air quality.”

The allergy season has been so bad that Chiew has seen people suffering from stuffy noses and red, watery eyes needing sick leave.

In addition to symptom treatment options like antihistamines, sinus rinses, and corticosteroids, Chiew recommends changing clothes after being outside and showering to prevent the spread of pollen into the home.

The Doctors of BC website also recommends staying indoors when it’s bad, keeping the windows closed, using a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate) air purifier, and, if you have to go outside, trying to do it later in the day when the allergy count is lower.