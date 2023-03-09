The BC summer forecast is out and it's going to be super dry

It’s hard to believe, but summer is right around the corner, and it’s going to be a thirsty one.

Last year was the third-hottest summer on record in Canada. Here in BC, we experienced a drought so severe that the Mojave desert was receiving more rainfall than Vancouver.

So, what’s ahead for Summer 2023?

Across Canada this summer, it’ll be warmer than normal, according to Farmers’ Almanac. In many regions, “the heat will seem unrelenting, persisting from late June through early September,” it said.

“Our official forecast calls for much warmer than normal conditions for most of the nation,” said the Farmers’ Almanac, warning of temperatures at times that will soar past 32°C, in some cases even approaching 37°C.

BC is set to see seasonal temperatures and dry conditions.

As for the rest of spring, the forecast is looking pretty wet and cold. But don’t worry, summer will be here shortly and soon enough we’ll be dreaming of cool days like these.

With files from Daily Hive Staff